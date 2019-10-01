Villagers Lock Anganwadi Centre in Malkangiri Over Various Issues

Malkangiri: The residents of Kunalpalli village under Kalimela block in Malkangiri district locked up their local Anganwadi Centre (AWC) over various demands.

According to sources, scores of villagers locked the Anganwadi centre’s gate alleging that the village’s Anganwadi worker keeps herself engaged in personal work during the working hour and the Anganwadi centre has been locked since a week.

“The state government provides nutrition supplements for pregnant women, children and others but that is being embezzled by the concerned worker. We are not getting adequate benefits from the Anganwadi centre here. Besides, the register is not also being maintained properly. With no options left, we have kept the Anganwadi centre locked. We will keep the Centre locked until a solution is found,” said a villager.

Actions were yet to be taken by the district authorities to pacify the angry villagers, till the last report came in.