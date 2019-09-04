Villagers in Mayurbhanj district stage road blockade over elephant menace

Mayurbhanj: Palpable tension prevailed at Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district today after locals staged a road blockade over the frequent intrusion of wild elephants and extensive damage to crop and property by the pachyderms in the area.

Irked by the panic has been prevailing in the villages under Karanjia forest range, locals blocked the road on Andharjhari Chhak demanding safety from the 22 member elephant herd that has been venturing in the village since the last month.

The herd of elephants that strayed into the village has also destroyed houses and agricultural produces.

Locals alleged that the forest department has been lackadaisical in taking concrete steps to tackle the elephant menace.

Vehicular movement on Karanjia-Keonjhar road has been disrupted and scores of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road due to the agitation.

While the forest officials are trying to drive away the pachyderms, it is suspected that the herd of elephants has strayed into the village from neighbouring Jharkhand.