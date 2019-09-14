Villagers fume as worms found in MDM in Mayurbhanj school

Villagers fume
Mayurbhanj: Uthani Nuagaon Upper Primary School in Badasahi block of Mayurbhanj district today witnessed angry scenes after worms were reportedly found in the mid-day meal served to children.

The villagers and students led by local Sarpanch created ruckus in front of school complaining that bad quality of foods are being served in midday meals in the school.

Hundreds of villagers led by Sarpanch Madhusudan Panda assembled before the school at around 8 AM and protested against the sub-standard foods in the MDM. The villagers demanded immediate transfer of the headmistress of the school, Sabini Singh.

The guardians have threatened the school authorities that they will strengthen their protest if the food of good quality will not be served to their children, sources said.

The cooking of midday meal was suspended at the school for the day and students were given biscuits, sources added.

