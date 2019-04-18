Villagers boycott polls over various reasons

Bhubaneswar: While the second phase polling in Odisha is underway, scores of villagers under different constituencies have boycotted the elections over various reasons.

Reportedly, over hundreds of voters in Gumi and Dhipamala panchayats in Daspalla constituency did not cast their votes protesting lack of basic amenities.

Similarly, tension prevailed in front of Booth no. 79 in Dankangi village in Phulbani as locals staged a dharna demanding motorable roadways and a bridge to their village.

Voting was also boycotted in two booths in Loisinga. Similarly, voters of Babja and Jankaria villages also boycotted polls protesting the distant location of booths.