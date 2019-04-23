Villagers Boycott Polls in Various Areas in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Boycott of votes was reported from several places in Odisha during the third phase of polls. Voters at three booths each in Kuchinda and Keonjhar boycotted the voting as a mark of protest.

According to reports, not a single voter appeared at three booths in Bamandagada, Lepeikani and Parangamal villages in Kuchinda assembly segment of Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency as the villagers alleged lack of development in their area. Instead, the villagers staged dharna in front of these booths.

Similarly, the villagers of Kenhaigola and Ranipada in Keonjhar district boycotted the voting alleging that they are deprived of getting basic facilities and administration’s failure in carrying out various developmental projects in their villages. The voters at Param Sahi under Champua Assembly Constituency also refrained from casting their votes.

The villagers of Telkoi also boycotted the elections at booth number 20 demanding drinking water facility and bridge on the Brahmani River.