Vikram Rathor is new batting coach of Team India

Mumbai: BCCI Selection Committee has appointed former India batsman Vikram Rathor as Team India’s next batting coach.

Rathore will be replacing Sanjay Bangar who was elevated as an assistant coach under Ravi Shastri’s tenure. Bangar has been a regular part of Ravi Shastri-led support staff. He was there even when Shastri first joined as team director in 2014.

Rathore beat 14 other applicants who were interviewed for the post which included established names on coaching circuit like Mark Ramprakash and Pravin Amre as well as former England batsman Jonathon Trott.

Vikram Rathore, India’s opening batsman of the mid-90s, who has been in the coaching circuit in the last few years, will be the new batting coach of the India cricket team.

In the year 2012, Vikram was also a part of the team’s selection committee. In the same year, the former Indian captain Rahul Dravid recommended Vikram’s name for the India A batting coach and apparently this is the reason that he is now selected as the batting coach of Team India.

Bangar’s removal is seen as him being made a scapegoat after the World Cup semi-final loss. However, sources confirm Bangar had lost the confidence of the team management over the last few months and the team’s premature exit in the World Cup may have fastened his exit.

The selection of the support staff clearly has the stamp of approval of the team management with both Bharat Arun and R Sridhar retaining their positions as bowling and fielding coaches respectively on expected lines. The selectors ignored Jonty Rhodes’ application as well, terming Sridhar as ‘one of the best fielding coach in the world’.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad maintained all the appointments were independent decisions of the senior selection committee which conducted these interviews over a period of four days.