Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup has been appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday.

Swarup, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is at present India’s High Commissioner in Ottawa. He has been previously posted in countries including Turkey, United States, Ethiopia, United Kingdom and South Africa.

He has been appointed as the Secretary, (consular, passport, visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry with effect from August 1, 2019, the order said.

Vikas Swamp is also known for his popular pieces in fiction such as 0 & A, Six Suspects and The Accidental Apprentice. His first novel 0 & A was adapted into the Oscar-winning movie ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

He has regularly contributed articles to TIME, The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Financial Times and other internationally acclaimed publications.