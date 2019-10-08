Vijaya Dashami Being Celebrated Today Across Country With Religious Fervour, Know Its Significance

Bhubaneswar: Devotees thronged marquees and community pujas across the country to bid adieu to goddess Durga on Tuesday, the last day of the nine-day celebrations.

With the anticipation of the homecoming of the deity next year, they participated in the last rounds of prayers and rituals. Devotees were also seen last-minute pandal-hopping with family members with great excitement.

As part of the Vijaya Dashami observances, an effigy of Ravana, the mythological figure was burnt in many places across the country.

According to Hindu mythology, it is said that Ravana kidnapped Lord Rama’s wife Sita. Ravana also got a boon from Lord Brahma for being indestructible. Lord Rama is considered as the seventh reincarnation of Lord Vishnu and in the battle, Lord Rama managed to shoot an arrow in the belly of Ravana and killed him on the tenth day of Navaratri. Hence, the tenth day is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami means as a victory of good over evil.

Besides, Vijaya Dashami, the culmination of Navratri, symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It celebrates the victory of goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura who was defeated and slain by her after a nine-night, ten-day long battle.