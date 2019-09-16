Vijay Hazare Trophy: OCA announces 15-member squad

By pragativadinewsservice
42

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Sunday announced the 15-member squad under captain Subhranshu Senapati for the first two matches against Baroda and Haryana of the ensuing BCCI Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite B League.

The Senior Selection Committee met today and selected the players to represent Odisha State Senior Men Team for the Ranji Trophy Elite-B League 2019-20 scheduled to be held from September 24 to October 13 in Baroda venue.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida has been named the coach of the state’s Men team.

Odisha senior one day team: Sandeep Pattanaik, Swastik Samal Shantanu Mishra, Debasish Samantray Subhranshu S Senapati (Captain), Abhishek Yadav, Abhishek Rout, Govinda Poddar, Suryakanta Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Debabrata Pradhan, Prayash Kumar Singh, Sujit Lenka(WK), Pappu Roy, Deepak Ranjan Behera

All the players have been instructed to report their coach on September 17 at 10 am at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Notably, the Odisha team will leave for Baroda on September 21.

pragativadinewsservice
