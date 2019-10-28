Vigilance Awareness Week: Employees pledge to eradicate corruption

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government from Monday commenced the Vigilance Awareness Week with employees of all the units taking a pledge on the eradication of corruption in all walks of life.

Like others, the officials of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR & DW) Department took pledge to support the fight against corruption on Vigilance Awareness Week.

Principal Secretary along with directors and officials of (PR & DW) department took the pledge Lok Seva Bhavan today.

Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from October 28 to November 2, as directed by the Central Vigilance Commission, to create awareness on corruption-free society.

The objective of Vigilance Awareness Week is to bring about alertness among the people and government employees through participation and pro-active vigilance management thereby bringing corruption to zero.