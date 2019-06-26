Video of nurses dancing with newborns at Malkangiri DHH goes viral

Malkangiri: Throwing the norms of medical ethics to the air, a group of nurses reportedly indulged in making TikTok videos with newborns in their arms.

The matter came to light after the TikTok video of the nurses and other women staffer from Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) went viral on social media.

In the video, the staffers of the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital were seen making many videos and in one of them, they are even seen dancing with newborns in their arms.

After the videos came to fore, it created an outrage among the locals. They demanded an immediate suspension of the erring nurses.

Meanwhile, medical officer-in-charge of the hospital, Sapan Kumar Dinda said that the matter will soon be taken to the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and a probe will be launched.