Vicky Kaushal portrays massive transformation for Sardar Udham Singh biopic

Mumbai: Uri fame Vicky Kaushal has undergone a massive transformation for his next movie based on Sardar Udham Singh and this was evident in the first still from the set that was released today.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, in the ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ biopic, Vicky, who is playing the role of the freedom fighter, is sporting a winter look on the sets in Russia.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on the internet and shared a couple of stills of Vicky Kaushal on Twitter

Here’s the first look… Vicky Kaushal in and as #SardarUdhamSingh… Directed by Shoojit Sircar… Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya… Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar… 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/HnbTirrbiY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019



Vicky is doing perfect justice to the role, bringing in that intense look with a scar on his face along with the hair, and the clean-shaven look.

Udham Singh was the one who tracked down and killed Acting Brig-Gen Reginald Dyer who was responsible for the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13.

The film is aiming for a 2020 release.