Vice President, PM pay tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyay on birth anniversary

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Deen Dayal Upadhyay
7

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his 103rd birth anniversary.

Naidu described Upadhyay as a visionary, a great intellectual and an inspiring personality.

Narendra Modi said Upadhyay is one of the greatest icons of India.

 

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was born in 1916 in Mathura.

pragativadinewsservice
