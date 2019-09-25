Vice President, PM pay tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyay on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his 103rd birth anniversary.

Naidu described Upadhyay as a visionary, a great intellectual and an inspiring personality.

My tributes to Shri Deendayal Upadhyay Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary, a great intellectual and an inspiring personality who worked relentlessly for the upliftment of people at the grassroot level. #DeenDayalUpadhyay pic.twitter.com/lcpvr5RGFX — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2019

Narendra Modi said Upadhyay is one of the greatest icons of India.

Paying homage to one of the greatest icons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji. His life’s message of serving the most downtrodden with compassion resonates far and wide! pic.twitter.com/6pTS28oaCB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was born in 1916 in Mathura.