Vice President embarks on three-nation tour to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

New Delhi: Advancing India’s outreach in the Baltic region, the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has left here today on a three-nation visit to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Naidu’s visit is expected to enhance India’s bilateral ties with each of the three countries and help in promoting people-to-people contacts and business opportunities.

The Vice President will kick-start his tour by visiting Lithuania on 17th August and hold a tête-à-tête with the President of Lithuania, Mr. Gitanas Nauseda and subsequently hold delegation-level talks with him. Later both the leaders will witness the signing of MoUs before making the press statements. Naidu will attend the state banquet hosted by the President.

On 18th August, the Vice President will meet Mr. Visvaldas Matijosaitis, Mayor of Kaunas and later proceed to the Sanataka Valley of the Kaunas University of Technology. Naidu and the delegation members will be guided on an explanatory tour of the activities undertaken by the institution. Later the Vice President will attend a presentation on ‘Krunois Hydro Power Plant’.

Later in the evening, Naidu will address the Indian Community.

The next day, the Vice President will meet with the Prime Minister, Mr. Saulius Skvernelis and later both the leaders will address India – Lithuania Business Forum Meeting. Naidu will lay the wreath at the Memorial to those who died in the struggle for Lithuanian Independence.

The other important engagement includes his meeting with Mr. Viktoras Pranckietis, Speaker of the Seimas (Lithuanian Parliament) before emplaning for Riga, the capital city of Latvia.

Upon his arrival in Riga, the Vice President is scheduled to address the Indian Community Reception and interact with Indians settled in Latvia.

On 20th August, the Vice President along with Mr. Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia will pay tributes to martyrs at the Freedom Monument and proceed to the National History Museum of Latvia and visit the Exhibition ‘Latvia’s Century’.

He will hold a meeting with the Latvian Prime Minister and witness the signing of MoUs. Naidu will meet Ms. Inese Libina-Egnere, the acting Speaker of the Saeima and later reach Riga Castle and hold delegation-level talks with Mr. Egils Levits, President of the Republic of Latvia.

In the evening, the Naidu along with the President of Latvia and his delegation will participate in India-Latvia Business Forum Meeting. The Vice President will later unveil the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at National Library of Latvia before emplaning for Tallinn, the capital of Estonia for the last leg of his visit.

On 21st August, the Vice President will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace. He will hold a tête-à-tête with Ms. Kersti Kaljulaid, President of the Republic of Estonia.

Later Shri Naidu will hold talks with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Mr. Juri Ratas and attend a lunch hosted by the President of Estonia, Ms. Kersti Kaljulaid. He will also meet Mr. Henn Polluaas, President of the Parliament (Riigikogu).

The Vice President will address a Seminar of the Heads of Missions/ Ambassadors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and later attend the India-Estonia Business Forum. Subsequently, Shri Naidu will address the Indian Community and emplane for Delhi.

During the visit, the Vice President will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Shri Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, Minister of State for HRD, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Smt. Ranee Narah, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shri Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shri Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and senior officers of the Government of India.