Vice President calls for value-based education system

New Delhi: Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu has stressed the need for an integrated, value-based education system that will focus on the all-round and holistic development of an individual to effectively face the challenges of the 21st century.

Inaugurating the Centenary Celebrations of Patna High School, in Patna today, he stressed the need for incorporating lessons on Indian culture, traditions, history and heritage.

He said the National Education Policy 2019 envisions an India-centric education system that contributes directly to transforming our nation sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing high-quality education to all.

Naidu urged intellectuals and others to study the Education Policy and give their suggestions.

At the same time, Naidu said the students should keep abreast of the latest areas in Information Technology like Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things and upgrade their knowledge and skills.

Observing that education makes a man civilized, cultured, dignified and deft, the Vice President opined that education was not only for employment and must make a person a responsible citizen who understands sufferings of others and becomes empathetic to their needs.

Advising the students to dream high and aim high, the Vice President asked them to inculcate the qualities of discipline, hard work, righteousness, honesty and develop social awareness to achieve success and reach higher career positions in life.

Talking about the importance of mother tongue or native Indian languages, he called for making mother tongue as a medium of instruction up to the primary school level.

He also emphasized the need for ensuring physical fitness among youngsters.

Congratulating Patna High School on the occasion of its centenary, he said the school had produced many eminent people in different walks of life.