Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain lauds Bhubaneswar Sainik School cadets

Bhubaneswar: Vice Admiral and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam Atul Kumar Jain visited Sainik School Bhubaneswar and praised the cadets.

Jain interacted with Class-XII cadets and expressed happiness that the cadets are well motivated to join the Armed Forces. He advised them to make the best use of the available resources at the school and join Armed Forces in large numbers which can bring glory to Odisha.

He assured the school fraternity that his office shall extend all necessary support and ensure Sainik School Bhubaneswar rises to greater heights in forthcoming days.

On the occasion, the Vice Admiral inaugurated an ‘Obstacle Course’ for the cadets’ SSB Training and other important venues of the school.

Vice Admiral Jain is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa, NDA Pune, The Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Ooty, College of Naval Warfare Mumbai and the National Defence College Pretoria, South Africa. He was commissioned to the Indian Navy on October 1, 1982.