Vibrant Anganwadi centres decked up for Ankur

Bhubaneswar: 19th of every month has been observed as Ankur: Fixed ECCE day is observed across the state with a purpose to enlightened the parents and community about age and developmentally appropriate ECCE practices.

To ensure participation of parents and community and their contribution through material support; to sensitize parents and community on the non-formal play and activity-based methods of learning and intimate parents on the child’s growth development and learning milestones. Monthly, bi-monthly and half-yearly activities have been suggested to be organized as per the indicated time plan.

Stakeholders for such approach are frontline ICDS / health workers; PRI Members; members of community-based organizations; local NGOs; primary school teachers; grandparents and elderly citizens; local artisans, craft persons and folk artists etc.

Parents are also made aware of the importance of early childhood / pre-school education / ECCE and role of community and parents; growth and developmental milestones/delays; early stimulation; caregiving at home; the importance of play; formation of good habit; school readiness.

Involvement of mothers and adolescent girls in facilitating Anganwadi tasks such as organizing outdoor activities for children. Role of AWWs/AWHs; members of PRIs/ULBs; CDPOs/ Supervisors and supervisory and monitoring mechanism in holding fixed monthly ECCE day has been detailed in the guidelines for observing ‘Ankur’.

Officers/ Consultants of the Department have visited the districts to ensure Ankur: Fixed Monthly ECCE Day is observed diligently and that expected outcomes are achieved. Department has been striving relentlessly to upgrade and beautify Anganwadi centres across the state with colourful pictures of birds, animals, animated characters, trains etc to keep children stimulated.