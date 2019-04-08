Veteran Odia music director Basudev Rath passes away at 75

Cuttack: Veteran music director Basudev Rath yesterday passed away at a hospital in the city following old-age illness. He was 75.

The ‘Chanda na tume tara’ fame music composer, who was suffering from protracted illness for past one month, was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

However, he didn’t show any improvement and breathed his last at the ICU of the hospital.

Rath had started his career in 1975 and had composed a number of songs for over 150 films and and around 50 music albums.

Some of the super-hit songs such as ‘Kali Dekhili Gori Dekhili’, ‘Maa Tume Jagatara Saha Bharasa’ and ‘Jhumka Tike Tu Ta Halei De’ were composed by the legendary music director Rath.

The Odia film industry has expressed deep condolences on the demise of the veteran musician.