Veteran music director Rakhal Mohanty passes away

HeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Rakhal Mohanty passes away
56

Cuttack: Veteran Odissi vocalist and composer Rakhal Chandra Mohanty passed away due to old age related ailments on Sunday. He was 88.

He breathed his last at 4.25 pm today at his residence in Badambadi area of Cuttack.

Related Posts

11 places in Odisha record temp above 40 degree Celsius

Odia New Year: Visitors from Barcelona explore Ekamra Walks

Met issues thunderstorm, lightning alert for 14 districts

Born in 1932 in Pattamundai of Kendrapara district, Mohanty started his music career from Akashvani Kendra, Cuttack.

He shot to fame by giving music to many Odia films. He has composed music for films like Ghara Sansar, Amar Prem, Trinath Mela and Akhaya Truriya to name a few.

He was the winner of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In 2017, he was honoured with Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrishna Das Memorial Award for Lifetime contribution in the field of music.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.