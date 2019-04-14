Veteran music director Rakhal Mohanty passes away

Cuttack: Veteran Odissi vocalist and composer Rakhal Chandra Mohanty passed away due to old age related ailments on Sunday. He was 88.

He breathed his last at 4.25 pm today at his residence in Badambadi area of Cuttack.

Born in 1932 in Pattamundai of Kendrapara district, Mohanty started his music career from Akashvani Kendra, Cuttack.

He shot to fame by giving music to many Odia films. He has composed music for films like Ghara Sansar, Amar Prem, Trinath Mela and Akhaya Truriya to name a few.

He was the winner of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In 2017, he was honoured with Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrishna Das Memorial Award for Lifetime contribution in the field of music.