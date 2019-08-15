Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha passes away

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinhabreaking who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Juhu, passed away on Thursday.

The actress was in a critical condition since the past week after she was rushed to Criticare hospital in Juhu. She was suffering from a cardiac and respiratory disorder. Her condition was extremely critical at the time when she was admitted and currently she has been put on a ventilator.

The 72-year-old actress was also suffering from a lung disorder that had originated a few years ago and got aggravated since the past three months.

Sinha made a name for herself in Bollywood in the seventies and eighties, when she appeared in delightful, light-hearted romcoms such as Chhoti Si Bat, Rajnigandha and hits such as Saboot and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In recent years, she was seen on the small screen and was a part of popular TV shows such as Kavyanjali, Bhabhi and Bahu Rani. She was also seen in the 2011 Salman Khan film, Bodyguard. Her recent stint on television though was in the Star Plus soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.