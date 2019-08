Veteran BJP leader LK Advani visits AIIMS as Jaitley’s condition remains critical

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi have visited AIIMS as the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley remained critical.

The former union minister is now on life support and admitted at AIIMS since August 9. The former Union minister is currently being examined by a multidisciplinary team of doctors at AIIMS.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have visited AIIMS to check on Jaitley’s well-being in recent days.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, Ram Vilas Paswan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Abhishek Singhvi and Jyotiraditya Scindia of Congress, BSP chief Mayawati and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have also visited the ailing BJP leader.