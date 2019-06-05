Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79

Mumbai: Veteran actor and theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, who was known for his comic role in the industry, breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 79

Dinyar had been suffering from various age-related illnesses for some time, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the demise of the actor on his twitter handle. Along with a photograph with the Padme Shri awardee, the tweet on the official handle of PM Modi read as, “Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers.”

Contractor kicked off his professional career in 1966 with Adi Marzban when Mumbai Doordarshan launched the DD-2 channel in Mumbai with Aao Marvao Meri Saathe, a Gujarati programme.

He made his appearance in many hit films like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Khiladi, Baadshah, Daraar and 36 China Town and also featured in several television shows including Teri Bhi Chup Meri Bhi Chup, Kabhi Idhar Kabhi Udhar, Dam Dama Dam, Hum Sab Ek Hain, Do Aur Do Paanch, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Khichdi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah among others.

He was also conferred with the prestigious award earlier this year by President Ramnath Kovind. Apart from being an on-screen performer, Dinyar Contractor was also a celebrated theatre personality.