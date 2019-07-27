Vegetables in Delhi are contaminated: Study

New Delhi: Vegetables in Delhi are contaminated with toxic elements, a study conducted by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) said.

The study said vegetables grown on the Yamuna floodplain contain high amounts of toxic elements like lead. It said the contaminated vegetables could cause cancer and damage organs.

All other vegetables, except cabbage, were found to have a standard level of lead in them, with spinach topping the list with 14.1 mg/kg lead content.

The study said these vegetables are supplied to markets like the Azadpur, Ghazipur and Okhla. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI) has set the safe level at 2.5 mg/kg, which is about 12 mg/kg less than the actual levels.