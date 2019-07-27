Vegetables in Delhi are contaminated: Study

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Vegetables in Delhi
18

New Delhi: Vegetables in Delhi are contaminated with toxic elements, a study conducted by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) said.

The study said vegetables grown on the Yamuna floodplain contain high amounts of toxic elements like lead. It said the contaminated vegetables could cause cancer and damage organs.

Related Posts

Marooned Mahalaxmi Express: NDRF boats, IAF choppers rescue…

Nation remembers APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniv

GST reduces tax rates on EVs from 12% to 5 %

All other vegetables, except cabbage, were found to have a standard level of lead in them, with spinach topping the list with 14.1 mg/kg lead content.

The study said these vegetables are supplied to markets like the Azadpur, Ghazipur and Okhla. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI) has set the safe level at 2.5 mg/kg, which is about 12 mg/kg less than the actual levels.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.