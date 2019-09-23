Veer Surendra Sai Airport Jharsuguda Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Jharsuguda: The Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda celebrated its 1st Anniversary with great fun & fare and a cake-cutting ceremony was organised by involving all the stakeholders of the airport.

Briefing the media persons, Airport Director Sudesh Kumar Chauhan said that it is 1st anniversary of Jharsuguda airport which was inaugurated by Hon’ble PM on 22.9.2018. The airport started commercial operations on 31st March, 2019 with the introduction of Spicejet flights to Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata followed by Alliance Air flights w.e.f. 5th June, 2019 to Bhubaneswar and Raipur. Four airlines were awarded the routes to operate from Jharsuguda under RCS UDAN scheme 3.0. Remaining two airlines are yet to take off.

Talking on traffic movement he stated that approx. 78,000 pax have used Veer Surendra Sai Airport till 31.8.2019. There have been over 13% growth in pax movement registered in August, 2019 when compared with July, 2019.

Chauhan stated that with the installation of DVOR there is now no more diversion due to inclement weather at Jharsuguda Airport. The visibility which used to be 5000 mtr has now been reduced to mere 1500 mtr. Initially, Jharsuguda Airport was meant for only Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations. Since the city witnesses low visibility and bad weather during most part of the year, this leads to delays and cancellation of scheduled flights. Therefore, MoCA/AAI have decided to install the Instrument Landing System at Jharsuguda Airport.

With the implementation of ILS, the visibility criteria shall further be reduced. It shall cost AAI about 13 crores and the system is likely to be in place by Nov-Dec., 2019. He also expressed his full satisfaction by the support from District Administration.

Talking about future proposals he stated that at times shortage of parking stand observed, therefore, AAI management has approved four more parking stand for which estimates are under process.