Veer Chotrani wins U-19 Asian Squash title

By pragativadinewsservice
Veer Chotrani
Macau (China): In Squash, India won a gold today as Veer Chotrani beat compatriot Yash Fadte to win the Under-19 title at the Asian Junior Championship in Macau, China.

With this victory, Veer Chotrani became the third Indian to win the Asian trophy after Ravi Dixit and Vela Senthilkumar.

It was a contest of fluctuating fortunes until Veer held his nerve to beat Fadte 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7.

In the other two finals, India bagged two silver medals through Neel Joshi in the boys Under-17 category and Yuvna Gupta in the girls Under-15 section.

India finished the tournament with one gold, three silver and as many bronze medals.

pragativadinewsservice
