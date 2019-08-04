Vedic Memory will develop inherent human power: Birendra Mehta

Bhubaneswar: The nation will flourish if inherent qualities of the people will be utilised properly, the Limca Book of Records winner Birendra Mehta said.

At a press conference here, Mehta who bagged excellence award for sharp intellect, lamented that the present educational system has not been effective for the efflorescence of creativity and boosting imagination.

He said all are passing their days under mental pressure and therefore it is essential that more emphasis should be given for raising the level of memory power. Dwelling upon world’s first Vedic Memory Lab set up at KIIT International School here Mehta said the Vedic Smruti Shashtras is replete with a number of key techniques and processes for developing the intellect.

The techniques enshrined in the Vedic Smruti Shashtras can be used effectively for the enhancement of Shri Vidya, Vedic memory and other intellects pertaining to art and imagination and beyond the human brain.

The award winner of Lima Book of Records said the development of Vedic memory could be achieved with tremendous willpower and this will help in boosting photographic memory, developing of the intellect and personality for leading a fulfilled and complete human life.

Mehta said one can banish stress for good if one practices Vedic memory through yoga which will help for energizing inner power, self-reliance and confidence.

He urged the people to visit Vedic Memory Lab for mastering such arts for living a complete and energized life with self-esteem, courage and conviction.

The press conference was attended by noted food specialist Nita Bhupalan and BR Singh Rajpurohit.