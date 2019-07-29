Vedic Memory Lab Inaugurated at KiiT International School

Bhubaneswar: A Vedic Memory Lab was inaugurated at KiiT International School on Monday by former Prime Minister of Nepal Lokendra Bahadur Chand.

It is first of its kind in India. Inaugurating the lab Chand said, “In Vedic Age, there were no written documents. There was Shruti Shastras. The people memorized everything by listening to others. Therefore in Vedic age, all the books were written in poetry format, as it was easy to memorize.”

He also said we are in a process of perfect man and perfect society. Vedic Memory Techniques are thousands of years old. There were specific techniques to memorize all things, he added.

Vedic Memory Lab is an initiative of Shree Marg Trust. Its chief facilitator is His Holiness Shree Divyanandaji, Master trainer of Shree Vidya. His follower Virendra Mehta holds the reputation of the world record in memory of memorizing oxford advanced dictionary.

The Vedic Lab also talks about the overall development of the children with the right integration of right food, memory techniques and Shree Vidya meditation. Celebrity food consultant Neetha will be integrating the right nutrition needs for the overall development of the kids. The lab aims the students in the art of Shree Vidya, Vedic Memory, Mind Power and art of visualization, the art of imagination and many more.

It aims to help students recognize their hidden powers and potentials and bring back the glory of the country. This is the sole aim of the Vedic Lab. This will empower students of the 21st century. Students will be trained to enhance their memory and manage stress.

Among others, Saswati Bal, President, KIIT & KISS; Virendra Mehta, eminent Vedic Memory trainer; Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School and Dr Sanjay Suar, Principal KiiT International School were present on the occasion.