Vedanta to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to kin of two deceased

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta has announced to provide an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of two persons killed in today’s violent clashes.

A protester and an Odisha industrial security force personnel died in the clashes outside Vedanta Ltd’s alumina refinery in Lanjigarh of Odisha.

“This morning some agitators near our Lanjigarh plant staged a protest which led to a violent agitation. The local Odisha Industrial Security Force personnel (OISF), who intervened were attacked by the protestors during which some protestors and OISF personnel got injured and they were immediately moved to the local hospital. According to the hospital authorities, one protestor and one OISF staff have succumbed to injuries,” Vedanta said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the news and we offer our condolences to the families of the deceased. We will work with full cooperation with the appropriate authorities who will be looking into the incident. We sincerely appeal to the protestors not to resort to such acts when every situation can be resolved amicably through discussions,” it added.