Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre at Jharsuguda soon

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SRL Limited for the upcoming state-of-the-art Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre at Jharsuguda.

Mr. CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda and Ms. Rajasi Das, Cluster Head – West Bengal & Odisha, SRL Limited, signed the MoU on behalf of the respective organizations, in presence of Naba Kisore Das, Hon’ble Minister – Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Dept, Govt. of Odisha, and senior members of both companies.

Talking about the event, H&FW Minister Naba Kisore Das, said, “This is a historic day for Jharsuguda as with this MoU signing between Vedanta and SRL, the district will get the first of its kind pathology & diagnostic center. The center will cater to the entire region and will be of much help to the people of western Odisha. This is in continuation of the state govt.’s commitment towards the same, for which Mr. Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone earlier. This effort by Vedanta is appreciable.”

Referring to the occasion, Mr. CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said “The state-of-the-art Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Center is our humble token of gratitude and appreciation dedicated to bettering the lives of the rural masses of Jharsuguda and western Odisha, in line with our Chairman, Mr. Anil Agarwal’s vision for the greater good.”

Ms. Rajasi Das, Cluster Head – West Bengal & Odisha, SRL Limited, said, “It is a privilege on our part to get associated with this project with Vedanta, which will take us closer to the masses in western Odisha. We expect to live up to the standards of excellence which we have set for ourselves in serving the community.”

The Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centrewill be one of its kind in the region. Itis intended to be an advanced state of the art multispecialty facility, with a dual set-up of a nodal lab in Jharsuguda and a focal lab in Laikera. It is Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda’s CSR outreach aimed at facilitating the region’s citizenry’s access to specialized services like Radiology, Mammography, ECG/PFT/TMT, Vision, X-Ray, Dental, Audiometry, Gynecology and Pharmacy. The Centre is an upcoming flagship CSR project in ‘Health & Sanitation’ that endeavors to address the need of specialized diagnostic services within reach, and has been welcomed by the general public. The total cost of the project is estimated at around Rs. 20 crores.

The upcoming Vedanta Pathology Lab & Diagnostic Centre will strengthen the company’s CSR health & sanitation repertoire, which already includes a Mobile Health Unit which provides doorstep healthcare services to nearly 30,000 people annually, Project Jagruti, an Employer Led Model on HIV/AIDS awareness & preventions for truckers, as well as an annual calendar of various multi-specialty health camps for the community.