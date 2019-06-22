Vedanta Lanjigarh’s ‘Shiksha Sambal’ posts 76% success rate in 2019 matric exam

Lanjigarh: Vedanta Lanjigarh’s flagship educational initiative ‘Shiksha Sambal’ has broken new ground in its endeavour to provide pre-matriculation education support to local students.

In this year’s matriculation examination in Odisha, Shiksha Sambal has enabled 77% of the total number of students who have appeared for the exam to pass with flying colours. The programme emerged as the most successful one among all those that are ongoing in Kalahandi.

The overall district success rate in matriculation is 59.76% followed by Rayagada, which has a success rate of 60.89%. In comparison, the share of success of Odisha is around 70.78%. Initiated in 2015 as a pilot project in the Government High School, Lanjigarh and Government SSD School Ashrampada, Lanjigarh, the project achieved significant success in three years in creating an adequate support system that reduced the number of student dropouts and ensured better results.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Mohan, Chief Operating Officer of the Lanjigarh refinery said, “This year saw the success rate of students rise by 28.53% as compared to the previous year. The success of students who enrolled themselves in Vedanta’s Shiksha Sambal programme is a reflection of the impact that the initiative has made in the local communities. We believe that with this success, the programme will go on to play a bigger role in strengthening the support systems in government schools that will help enhance student competencies and confidence, and enable them to break barriers. We congratulate and thank the students and their families for believing in the merit of the programme”. Another notable achievement of the programme is that 23 students have scored in the top percentile grade of A2 and B2.

Vedanta’s Lanjigarh unit, under its corporate social responsibility programme, ‘Shiksha Sambal’ is an initiative of providing pre-matric tutorial classes in seven government schools around its plant periphery, reaching out to more than 1000 students from standards eighth to tenth.

Mr. Khirasindhu Naik father of Salman Naik of Jagannathpur village and a student of SSD High School said, “I had never imagined that my son would reach the 10th grade, let alone secure a B grade in the final examination. We come from a very humble background and barely make enough money. So we never thought we would be able to afford our son’s education till the 10th grade. But when Vedanta’s programme identified my son and offered to enroll him, I could start dreaming of a better future for him”.

The Vedanta Lanjigarh’s Shiksha Sambal programme continues to leverage the government’s educational infrastructure in villages and engages NGOs with the right capability to build an environment of integrated development.