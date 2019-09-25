Vedanta Lanjigarh wins CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2019

Lanjigarh, Kalahandi: Vedanta Limited, Aluminium & Power Business Lanjigarh unit is conferred with the ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ award at the CII’s 20th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2019.

The unit achieved its best process efficiency in FY19 and registered lowest energy consumption in the refinery’s history. This resulted in the lowest greenhouse gas (GHG) emission in Lanjgarh unit’s history, in the process creating a global benchmark for a coal-fired refinery.

Acknowledging the recognition, Rakesh Mohan, COO – Vedanta, Lanjigarh unit said, “The award bears testimony to some of our advanced energy efficiency practices aimed at reducing Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) and cost. Vedanta is committed to upholding sustainable practices in its operation with the highest energy-efficient standards. We believe our efforts will help us create a sustainable future for our community and environment.”

Vedanta has undertaken digital transformation to create efficiency, productivity, adaptability and sustainability across the value chain. Vedanta’s Specific Energy Consumption (SEC) has shown a tremendous reduction in the past years after the company implemented several energy-saving projects. Some of the notable projects include the use of renewable energy resources initiatives that sees utilisation of solar panels to generate electricity and conversion of waste material into fuel through our biogas plant.

The CII annual forum recognises companies, engaged in energy-efficiency initiatives, that adopt best practices and utilise technological benefits to improve their daily operations.

About Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh Unit (Alumina Refinery)

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company has carved a niche for itself in the aluminium industry with its superior product quality based on state-of-the-art technology. Vedanta Limited operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant at Lanjigarh, which was commissioned in 2008. The refinery feeds Vedanta’s aluminium smelters at Jharsuguda in Odisha and at BALCO in Korba, Chhattisgarh.

In line with the group’s strategy of contributing to the communities it operates in, the company has focused interventions in the areas of health, education, livelihoods, and infrastructure amongst several others, in the Kalahandi region.

Vedanta Limited’s Lanjigarh unit has been conferred with several accolades across several critical business functions including: