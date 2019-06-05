Vedanta Lanjigarh to celebrate World Environment Week from June 5 to 12

Kalahandi: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Vedanta Lanjigarh will celebrate the World Environment Week from 5th to 12th June 2019 in Kalahandi district.

To connect with the theme for this year – ‘Tackling Air Pollution’, the Vedanta Lanjigarh will organise mass plantation drives, sapling distribution and other competitions aimed at educating the community and employees on preserving air quality.

The events will see the active participation of Vedanta employees, their family members, associate partners and local community members.

Vedanta Limited has contributed in a big way in preserving the environment and is reiterating its commitment towards this cause of global importance. The mass plantation drive held on the day of World Environment Day – 5th June 2019 was initiated and driven by the employees of Vedanta, along with the medical staff of Vedanta Hospital to the surrounding villages.

A massive sapling distribution ceremony was conducted at the 36 Child Care Centres, and plantation drives were organised at ten Child Care Centres in Niyamgiri Vedanta Nagar (NVN) colony, Basantapada, Kendubardi, Harekrushnapur, Chanalima, Kasibadi, Jodabandh, Chandanpur and Old Ambodala. At the end of the day, a total of 1,800 saplings were planted and distributed with a pledge to care for the plants until these grow into trees. This is over and above the annual mass plantation drive conducted by Vedanta for improving the green cover of the region.

Speaking on the upcoming events, Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO – Vedanta Alumina Business said, “Vedanta is committed to conduct its business in a socially responsible, ethical and environment-friendly manner and to work towards improving the quality of life of the communities in its operational areas and beyond. The Lanjigarh facility has received several awards and accolades for its sustainable environmental practices. We are one of the best in usages of resources such as water and energy. The facility has more than 33% of green beltdevelopment with over 5 lac trees planted in and around the plant. This day marks another event for us to increase our efforts to augment and enhance the green cover and encourage a culture of sustainability among our local communities.”

To keep the air clean and preserve vegetation in the region, Vedanta will distribute fruit-bearing saplings in nearby villages and encourage people to plant more trees. Over the week, Vedanta will organise series of competitions – Slogan Writing Competition in three languages – English, Hindi and Odia; Poster Making Competition and Tool Box Talks & Quiz Competition – for its employees and their family members. A prize distribution ceremony is planned at the end of all the contests to select the winners and felicitate them for their contributions.

The idea of sustainable development is in Vedanta’s business ethos and the company is committed to the socio-economic transformation of local communities residing around the plant sites and has undertaken several initiatives to promote sustainable development.

