Vedanta Lanjigarh Observes International Day Of Older Persons, Conducts Cataract Detection Camp

Lanjigarh, Kalahandi: On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, Vedanta Limited, Aluminium & Power Business’s Lanjigarh unit organised a three-day cataract camp for the senior citizens of the community.

The camp which kicked-off on 1st October, was set-up in Vedanta Hospital, Lanjigarh, Odisha. The initiative was part of many such efforts by Vedanta’s Aluminium business to provide quality health services to the people of the region. Monthly cataract camps will be conducted regularly in association with Mahanadi Netra Chikitsalya, to address the needs of older people.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Mohan, COO – Vedanta, Lanjigarh unit said, “Healthcare for the community is one of our thrust areas. We are proud to share that over the last five years, we have successfully reached out to more than a thousand community members. Through these camps, we ensure that the quality of life of people in and around our areas of operation is enhanced.”

Total 30-member medical team was deployed at Vedanta Hospital, with eight surgeons and ophthalmologists from Mahanadi Netra Chikitsalya, to ensure best-in-class check-up and treatment to the elderly patients suffering from cataract. Over 40 patients in the first batch from 22 villages includingAsurpada, Amodala, Lanjigarh, Bandhapari, Chanalima, Chandanpur, Kapaguda, Kendubardi, Maguni, Niali, and Simlibhatta, were screened with cataractand were successfully operated.

Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit is committed to the improvement of health indicators of local communities in Lanjigarh and the surrounding villages. The camp was flagged off by district officials, local leaders, villagers, and Vedanta officials.