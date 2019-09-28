Vedanta Jharsuguda receives CII’s Energy Efficient Unit Award and SNEMA’s Gold Award

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda based Vedanta’s team CPP 1215 MW bagged the most coveted Energy Efficient Unit Award 2019 from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the 20th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management on September 18 in Hyderabad and Gold Award at SEEM National Energy Management Award 2019 on Sept. 26th, 2019 in New Delhi for enabling the best energy practices within power plant sector.

Speaking on the occasion, C N Singh- CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “It is a proud moment for all of us to be recognized by two of the most illustrious industry associations for our energy efficiency efforts. Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda is committed to aligning continuous business improvement methodology to achieve organizational goals and this recognition is the testament to our consistent effort in this direction”.

Ajay Kumar Pandey, Head- CPP, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “This recognition is the result of the efforts of the competent CPP 1215 MW team of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda which strives consistently towards achieving optimum energy efficiency with sustainable and inclusive energy projects.”

Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda’ s Team CPP 1215 MW has been awarded the CII National Award for Energy Management for a record 6th time. The company pitted against 250 others to secure the award in its name. While at SEEM National Energy Management Award, Team CPP 1215 MW has bagged the Gold Award for the second consecutive year. In this category, Vedanta competed against 150 others to win this recognition.