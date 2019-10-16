Vedanta Jharsuguda organises ‘One Child, One Sapling’ program with 33 schools

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Jharsuguda unit organised the One Child, One Sapling program with 33 schools of Jharsuguda and Kolabira block. More than 5000 saplings of fruit-bearing plants were distributed among students & teachers of these schools.

The initiative was inaugurated at the Panchayat High School, Badmal in the august presence of Mr. Mitrabhanu Kachhap- District Education Officer, Jharsuguda, Mr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Headmaster, Panchayat High School, Badmal, Mr. Hemasagar Chowdhary, Headmaster- Bapuji Govt. Upper Primary School, Badmal, Dr. ASP Mishra, Head- Environment, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, Mr. J Sundar Raj, Head- CSR, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda and other members of the school committee.

Speaking on One Child, One Sapling initiative, Mr. C N Singh- CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “One Child One Sapling is yet another step in our efforts towards building a sustainable world for our future generations. It is not merely our responsibility to give back to the community but also our commitment to contribute to a greener tomorrow”.

Mr. Mitrabhanu Kacchap appreciated the program and said, “One Child, One Sapling program will acquaint the school students with environmental sensitivities. He also urged the students to take regular care of the planted saplings”.

One Child, One Sapling program is one of the CSR initiatives undertaken by Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda under which more than 5000 saplings of fruit-bearing trees were distributed among the students and teachers of 33 schools of Jharsuguda & Kolabira blocks. This program is the latest effort which the company is undertaking towards maintaining quality environment and sustainable future. In the last decade under its CSR efforts, the company has planted 1.78 lakh trees in the Govt. provided land, in the PPE model.