Vedanta Jharsuguda Organises Floriculture Training, Demo For Women Farmers

Jharsuguda: In collaboration with Subhalaxmi Cooperative, the all-women flagship CSR project of Vedanta Jharsuguda, the company conducted a training-cum-demonstration program on commercial cultivation of marigold for women farmers last week.

Held at Barihapada, Kumudapali, and Sialrama villages, the training sessions were conducted by Dr.Jyortimayee Udgata, Sr. Scientist cum Program Coordinator from KVK, Jharsuguda and Mr. Santosh Dhruva, a progressive floriculturist from Padiabahal, Sambalpur. The sessions were attended by more than 87women farmers of Subhalaxmi Co-op, belonging to26Self Help Groups hailing from Jharsuguda, Kolabira, and Kirmira.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Sundar Raj, Head CSR – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “Through Subhalaxmi Co-op, our flagship project in sustainable livelihood & women empowerment, we organise various initiatives aimed at helping women in rural folds of Jharsuguda take up sustainable, fulfilling and rewarding means of livelihood.”

Mrs. Puspanjali Seth, President – Subhalaxmi Co-op said, “This program is one of the many collaborative efforts between Subhalaxmi Co-op and Vedanta Ltd. Jharsuguda aimed at providing required skills training to the members of the co-op on the various different farm & non-farm trades.”

The commercial floriculture training-cum-demonstration program is one of the company’s many efforts to encourage women entrepreneurship in rural Jharsuguda. In addition to this more than 30 training programs in various trades such as mushroom cultivation, tailoring, poultry, goat farming, dairy, vegetable cultivation, floriculture, etc. have been planned for FY19-20, with the intention to reach nearly 860 members of Subhalaxmi Co-op. Aimed at ensuring sustainable livelihoods for women, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda carries out various skill-gap bridging activities in collaboration with Subhalaxmi Co-op. Currently, the co-op supports 1779 women entrepreneurs in farm&non-farm trades microfinance services, with the aim of adding more than 600 new entrepreneurs into the fold of the co-op by the end of next year.