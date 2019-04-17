Vedanta Jharsuguda observes 76th National Fire Service Week with weeklong celebration

Jharsuguda: In homage to the brave firefighters who have sacrificed their lives to save others, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda observed the 76th National Fire Service Week from 8th-15th April 2019, inside the plant premises.

A host of activities were conducted within the span of a week, such as Fire Prevention Training & Awareness Programme for shop floor employees, AgnimitraMela at Vedanta Township for residents, Fire Service sports activities, extempore, quizzes, olympiads, drawing & slogan competitions, etc.,centred around building a fire safe culture at and beyond work.

In a pioneering feat, the all-women fire fighting squad of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, ‘Agnivahini’ conducted a Fire Prevention & Safety training program for nearly 100 students of DAV Public School, Jharsuguda. More than 600employees and associate partners took part in the weeklong celebration.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Abhijit Pati, CEO- Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “Our priority must be to develop a fire safety culture so strong that the incidence of fire breaking out is reduced to zero, both inside our operations and in the community. The ultimate goal should be a fire-safe Jharsuguda, and we must align our endeavors accordingly. And I firmly believe that Agnivahini will be a crucial pillar of strength and support in our efforts for the same.”

Mr. Cho Yiu Chan, Head HSE – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “The responsibility of developing a fire safety culture at operations and beyond, rests on every one of us. Our efforts should be to increase awareness levels till the grassroots, so as to develop a deeper understanding of prevention and combat of fire.”

The objective of the week-long observance was sensitization of the company’s employees, associate partners, community and the families of employees about the potential hazards of fire, spreading awareness about adoptable measures to prevent fire outbreak, and combat techniques to be used if such situation arises. Various interventions were charted out keeping in mind the target groups and their needs, both within the plant and the community. The weeklong activities were conducted in memoriam of the brave firefighters who lost their lives during the major fire of Bombay Dock Yard on14th April 1944.

At Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, the work culture is oriented towards a safety-first approach, which is deeply ingrained in the day to day activities of the company. The company’s sustainable development agenda is built on four pillars – Responsible Stewardship; Building Strong Relationships; Adding and Sharing Value; and Strategic Communications – developed in line with our core values, internal and external sustainability imperatives, UNGC’s 10 principles, United Nation’s SDGs and standards set by International Finance Corporation (IFC), ICMM and OECD. The company is committed to delivering sustainable and responsible growth, which creates value for both stakeholders and shareholders.

