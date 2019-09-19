Vedanta Jharsuguda initiates Subhalaxmi Cooperative at  10th Annual General Body Meeting

Jharsuguda: The 10th Annual General Body Meeting of Subhalaxmi Cooperative, promoted by Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, was successfully conducted on September 18 at Vedanta Meadows.

As many as 150 women entrepreneurs, representing 3793 others, participated in the event including cooperative members, Board of Directors & Staff of Subhalaxmi.

The AGM was chaired by Mr. C N Singh- CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda; Mr. Arjunlal Mor- President, Barista Nagarik Sangh, Jharsuguda, Mr. Dhanurjaya Behera- Secretary, Barista Nagarik Sangh, Jharsuguda and Mrs. Pushpanjali Seth- President, Subhalaxmi Cooperative. Three successful entrepreneurs namely Bisakha Dhurua- works at Tailoring Center at Maa Samleshwari Nagar, Sukanti Majhi- Self-Entrepreneur and tailoring trainer from Buromal, Rupashi Meher- Best Mushroom Cultivator from Keldamal and one community mobiliser Anita Kujur from Mangradihi were felicitated during the event.

Mr. C N Singh- CEO, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “There is nothing more inspiring than witnessing the success stories of women entrepreneurs of Subhalaxmi Cooperative working towards the greater good of the society. On this occasion, I wish Subhalaxmi Cooperative to scale greater heights through all their future endeavours.”

Mr. Mor and Mr. Behera appreciated the efforts of all the women entrepreneurs of the Subhalaxmi Cooperative and offered to extend all support for the proliferation of the cooperative.

Over the last 10 years, Subhalaxmi Cooperative, promoted by Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, has become an independent organisation which is working incessantly towards ‘Sustainable Livelihood & Women Empowerment’. The cooperative has played an instrumental role in the empowerment of the women in the rural folds of Jharsuguda. Currently, Vedanta supports the cooperative in providing training to the budding entrepreneurs, their capacity building and entrepreneurial development.

Under its special welfare fund Mahila Kalyan Panthi, created with contributions from all members, it helps support the members during critical phases in their lives, like pregnancy, matriculation of children, & death in the family.