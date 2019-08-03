Vedanta Jharsuguda holds Mushroom Cultivation Training for women

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda recently conducted a two-day training-cum-demonstration programme on mushroom cultivation for women farmers.

The programme was organised under the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative on July 29 and 30 in collaboration with Subhalaxmi Cooperative.

Held at Dulesara and Parmanpur villages, the training was conducted by Birendra Pradhan & Jayanti Pradhan from Gopal Agro Biotech Farm, Godbaga, Sambalpur. The sessions were attended by more than 50 women farmers of Subhalaxmi Co-op, belonging to 10 Self Help Groups from the rural folds of Jharsuguda.

Speaking about the program, Sundar Raj, Head CSR – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said, “Through Subhalaxmi Co-op, our flagship project in sustainable livelihood & women empowerment, we organize various initiatives aimed at helping women in rural folds of Jharsuguda take up sustainable, fulfilling and rewarding means of livelihood.”

Puspanjali Seth, President – Subhalaxmi Co-op said, “This program is one of the many collaborative efforts between Subhalaxmi Co-op and Vedanta Ltd. Jharsuguda aimed at providing required skills training to the members of the co-op on various farm & non-farm trades.”

The mushroom cultivation training & demonstration program is one of the company’s many efforts to encourage women entrepreneurship in rural Jharsuguda. In addition to this, more than 30 training programs for various trades such as tailoring, poultry, goat farming, dairy, vegetable cultivation, floriculture, etc. have been planned for FY19-20, with the intention to reach nearly 860 members of Subhalaxmi Co-op.

Aimed at ensuring sustainable livelihoods for women, Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda carries out various skill-gap bridging activities in collaboration with Subhalaxmi Co-op. Currently, the co-op supports 1779 women entrepreneurs in farm & non-farm trades microfinance services, with the aim of adding more than 600 new entrepreneurs into the fold of the co-op by the end of next year.