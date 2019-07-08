Vedanta Jharsuguda fire mishap: Operation in GAP plant suspended

Jharsuguda: The Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers here today banned operation at the Green Anode Plant (GAP) of Smelter-2 of Vedanta plant following a fire mishap on July 6.

One labourer was injured after a fire broke out at the Green Anode Plant (GAP) of Smelter-2 of Vedanta plant on July 6. The Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers investigated the fire incident.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the HTM (Heat Transfer Medium) oil leaked from a flange of the kneader equipment, which subsequently caused the fire.

Therefore, the operation of the Green Anode Plant of Smelter-2 is prohibited under Section 40(2) of Factories Act, 1948 till further orders and compliance of the following point, said a statement issued by the office of the Assistant Director Of Factories & Boilers, Jharsuguda Zone.

A comprehensive fire safety audit will be conducted for the entire factory by an external independent agency and reports will be submitted along with a compliance report to the defects observed in the report, the official statement added.