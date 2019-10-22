Vedanta Jharsuguda CSR rolls out Phase 2 of “Jeevika Samridhhi” land & water mgmt project

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Jharsuguda today rolled out the 2nd phase of its land & water management livelihood project ‘Jeevika Samridhhi’ for farmers of three villages in Jharsuguda – Gudigaon, Siriapalli, and Kelendamal.

The launch ceremony was graced by Saroj Kumar Samal, District Magistrate, and Collector – Jharsuguda, Mr. CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, Saudamini Naik, Sarpanch – Keldamal Panchayat, Sushil Kumar Das – Secretary, SEWA, Jayakrushna Patel, President – Amar Jyoti Farmers Club, senior members of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, potential beneficiaries and members of the community at large.

Jeevika Samridhhi is Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda’s CSR project in land and water management, which aims to introduce small and marginal farmers in the company’s peripheral community to better, more efficient and sustainable methods of farming, thereby increasing the quantum of produce/revenues on their investments. The program leverages technical resources from state govt., NABARD, and development sector, amplifying the company’s vision for social development through convergence with govt. mechanisms.

Encouraged by the success of Phase 1 on the ground, the company is poised to invest INR 58 lakhs for Phase 2 of Jeevika Samridhhi which will include 250 farming households across three villages in its fold, for a duration of two years. Phase 2 targets income enhancement of beneficiary households by at least 50% by the end of the project period. Additionally, the program intends to leverage govt. schemes like MGNREGA, OLIC Cluster Borewell, Shed-net Polyhouse, and Drip Irrigation for better augment the farming and irrigation potential for these 3 villages.

The 1st phase of Jeevika Samridhhi covered 111 farming households of Siriapalli, mobilising a fund base of nearly INR 33 lakhs which includes the company’s CSR funds, govt. funds and beneficiary contribution. Phase 1 resulted in increasing the irrigation potential of Siriapalli by 21% and household income of beneficiaries by 20-25%.

Speaking about the program, Saroj Kumar Samal, DM & Collector – Jharsuguda, said that the program has correctly identified the core issues faced by our farmers on the ground and is a welcome move by Vedanta to collaborate with the govt.’s efforts in transforming the agricultural practices that will benefit the farming community. He also stressed that more such efforts need to be taken in this direction.

Mr. CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda said, “Farming is still the backbone of the Indian economy and there is huge potential in Jharsuguda. To strengthen the farming community here, we have rolled out programs like Jeevika Samridhhi, whose success in 1st phase has motivated us to expand the ambit of this program so that more farmers can be benefited from our efforts in community development.”

The relevance of the Jeevika Samridhhi project is based on the need to augment irrigation infrastructure, promote advanced agriculture, application of bio-fertiliser and pesticides, and make farming a remunerative profession. The project has adopted a two-pronged approach: to enhance the income of farming communities through land and water development and promote advanced agriculture practices.