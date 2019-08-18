Vedanta Jharsuguda conducts voluntary Blood Donation Camp

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Jharsuguda conducted a voluntary Blood Donation Camp in plant & township premises on Saturday. The camp was conducted in a CSR partnership with the charitable trust Ama Odisha, VIMSAR Blood Bank, Burla and Odisha Blood Bank, Jharsuguda.

A grand total of 337 units of blood were collected at the camp, which saw enthusiastic participation of employees, families and business partners.

The camp was inaugurated by Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda’s CEO Mr. CN Singh, and senior management members – GG Pal (Director – Metal), Dilip Ranjan Sahoo (Chief People Officer) and Bhaskar Bhattacharjee (COO – Power).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. CN Singh, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, said “We are glad to contribute to a larger and noble cause through this blood donation camp. We are resolute in our commitment to giving back to the society. It is in line with our focus on making a positive difference through active participation of our employees and business partners in social causes.”

The blood donation camp was held at three locations in the plant and township premises.