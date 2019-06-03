Vedanta Jharsuguda certified as ‘Great Place To Work 2019’

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda announced today that it has been recognised as ‘Great Place to Work 2019’ by the Great Place To Work institute.

The company said the certification is the latest addition to numerous accolades it has already received for its work culture and people practices.

“The Great Place To Work certification is an important milestone in the journey of excellence that we have embarked on. This recognition has validated our efforts in the pursuit of excellence and motivated us further to surpass our own culture assessment results and keep raising the bar for ourselves,” said Abhijit Pati, CEO – Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda.

Dilip Ranjan Sahoo, Chief People Officer – Vedanta Ltd., Aluminium Business, said, “We are on a mission to deliver our HR vision ‘to be beyond the best’. We strive to create an environment of high performance that is respectful and inclusive at its core. This recognition stands testimony to the contribution of each of our employees to the organization.”

The Great Place To Work Survey aims at recognizing companies which display an outstandingly strong commitment towards building, sustaining & recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures.

Every year, more than 10000 organizations from 60 countries from across the globe partner Great Place to Work for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

The institute’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective, and is considered as gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.