Vedanta Jharsuguda bags four awards at CII National Circle Competition 2019

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Jharsuguda won big at the recently concluded CII National Circle Competition 2019. The company won two first prizes in ‘Digitalization in HR’ and ‘Talent Management’ and two second prizes ‘Leadership & Employee Development’ & ‘Employee Engagement’, bringing home a total of four coveted accolades.

The ceremony was held at Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi on 18th& 19th July 2019. Mr. Yogesh Munjal, Chairman & Managing Director – Munjal Showa Ltd., and Dr. AquilBusrai, Chief Jury – CII Competitions felicitated the winners.

Speaking about the awards, Mr. Dilip Ranjan Sahoo, Chief People Officer – Vedanta Ltd. Aluminium& Power, said, “At Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda, we take pride in implementing innovative & path-breaking people practices that help in creating a holistic, inclusive and encouraging work environment. We adapt to changing times and needs, adopting digitalization and processes that strengthen people performance, and these accolades are a testimony to our persistent efforts in that direction.”

Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda competed with the likes of Godrej & Boyce, Hero Motorcorp, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., for the accolades and emerged victorious owing to its pathbreaking best people practices. These four awards are the latest in a series of accolades received by the organization in the past year, which include the internationally acclaimed ‘Great Place To Work’ certification.

About Vedanta Limited:

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia, Ireland, Liberia and Sri Lanka.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta’s strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

