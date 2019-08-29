Vedanta creating nearly one million man-years of employment every year: IFC Study

Bhubaneswar: At a time when doubts are being raised on job creation in the Indian economy, a study shows that country’s leading mining and metal production company, Vedanta Limited is creating nearly one million man-years of employment every year through its five group companies.

The study, which has been conducted by Harvard Business School affiliated Institute for Competitiveness, states that for every one Vedanta employee, 17 job opportunities are created in the economy.

“Ranging from industries like ore-mining to electricity, Vedanta has an overall significant impact on employment by generating around 962,824 man-year which translates to creating 17 job opportunities per employee of Vedanta Group,” the report said.

The Vedanta group has a total of 55,740 employees across companies that produce zinc, oil and gas, aluminium and power. The study did not include the group’s copper and iron ore producing units since their operations are currently shut.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, which produces zinc, silver and lead and is also a divestment success story, has 21,397 employees and an above-average employment multiplier of 18.31. This gives a cumulative impact of 391,865. Further, in just four years, the productivity of employees at Hindustan Zinc has doubled with revenue per employee rising to 51.2 crore rupees in 2018 from 24.3 crore rupees in 2014.

The other key contributor is Vedanta Aluminium Ltd. The leading aluminium manufacturer, with operations at Jharsuguda and Lanjigarh in Odisha, has 15,549 employees and an employment multiplier of 21.26, thus giving a cumulative impact of 330,609. For Vedanta Aluminium, the productivity level of employees has almost doubled over the last three years – from 3.82 crore rupees in 2016-17 to 6.10 crore rupees in 2018-19.

“The VAL employees enjoy one of the best remunerations in the manufacturing industry. The annual average wage of employees of Vedanta Aluminium was 8,89,137 rupees in 2018-19,” the report said. On the other hand, the annual average wage in the manufacturing sector (according to Indian Cluster Mapping Project, IFC) for the year 2018-19 was 2,36,957 rupees in the state of Odisha, the report added. That gives average monthly wages of 74,094 rupees for Vedanta Aluminium and 19,746 rupees for Odisha’s manufacturing sector.