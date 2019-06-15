Varun-Anushka’s ‘Sui Dhaaga’ in Shanghai International Film Festival

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s ‘Sui Dhaaga – Made in India’ has been selected in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week begins on Saturday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news on his Twitter handle today.

#SuiDhaaga is the only Indian film in competition in this category.



Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga was released on September 28 in 2018.

The story revolves around Mauji (Varun Dhawan), a small-town man who lives with his parents and wife Mamta (Anushka Sharma) who finds love and respect through self-reliance.