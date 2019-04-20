Van hits tree on Cuttack-Paradip road, seven hurt

Cuttack: At least seven persons were injured in a road mishap after the van they were travelling in hit a tree near Barti on the Cuttack-Paradip road early on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the mishap occurred at around 3.30 am today while the occupants of the van were en route to their home in Jagatsingpur from Asureswar of Kendrapara. Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels following which the four-wheeler went off the road and dashed into a tree. All the injured persons were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Reportedly, two of the injured persons have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack as their health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident, sources added.