Vaishno Devi shrine to get dedicated in-house disaster response force

Srinagar: Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir will get a dedicated in-house disaster response force by September next year.

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Simrandeep Singh said: “Training of the board staffs who will be the first respondents in case of any eventuality has already begun at the headquarters of 7th battalion of National Disaster Response Force in Punjab.”

Singh further informed that in order to prepare a dedicated disaster response force for the shrine the board is planning to train 180 employees by September next year.

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu region that attracted 86 lakh pilgrims from across the world last year.