Vadodara in grip of water-logging due to heavy rain

New Delhi: Several schools in Vadodara in Gujarat were shut and airport closed due to intense water-logging in the city following incessant rain.

Operations at the Vadodara Airport have been stopped till 9 am Friday amid heavy rainfall in the city. The city has been witnessing torrential rain since Wednesday. The weatherman said the city has received over 400 mm in just 12 hours throwing life out of gear.

Western Railways said several trains were also diverted, cancelled or short-terminated due to the rains in the city. As many as 22 trains were cancelled in the Vadodara division.

The reports said Gujarat government has directed city officials to move people from low-lying areas of Vadodara if the situation worsens. Authorities have also ordered schools to remain shut on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier held a meeting to review the situation in Vadodra and directed high-ranking bureaucrats to go to the city and assist the local administration.

Heavy rains were also reported from Ahmedabad city and central parts of Gujarat. The authorities have set up a 24-hour control room to help with numbers 18002330265, 0265 2423101 and 0265 2426101 for the people of Vadodara.