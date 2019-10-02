Uttarakhand man commits suicide, seven wives reach to claim body

Haridwar: As many as seven women claiming to be the wives of a deceased 40-year-old person, who had committed suicide by consuming poison in Haridwar of Uttarakhand district, reached the hospital to claim the body.

The deceased, identified as Pawan Kumar, was a resident of Ravidas Basti and worked as a truck driver.

According to the police, the man consumed poison on Sunday night and although his wife rushed him to a nearby hospital after seeing him in an unconscious state, he succumbed during treatment today.

However, the police had to go through a tough task after seven women reached the hospital to claim the man’s body identifying themselves to be his wives. What’s more interesting is that none of them had any idea about the other women in the man’s life.

The man was cremated after an intense drama by the ‘wives’. Initially, there were five women who claimed the body, but later two more women turned up.

In the initial probe, the police have found that the deceased was facing a severe financial crisis. It has also been learnt that the man led a low-profile life and did not have many friends.